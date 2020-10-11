Community members come together to fight suicide in Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience walk

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members came together in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton to walk to fight suicide in the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience. In the past, a large walk is held with over 500 people. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk was spread out over two days and over 350 participants signed up.

“People who have either lived experience or have lost a loved one to suicide, when you look at the year we’ve had and everybody having to isolate and quarantine, they were just grateful for the opportunity to connect," Markita Madden-Puckett, Chair of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience, said.

The walk is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and has raised about $53,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to fund research, education, advocacy, and support.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK.

