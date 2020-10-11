Advertisement

Former Valley Leaguer Brosseau makes big impact in MLB Postseason

Rosseau's former team, the Waynesboro Generals(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rays infielder Mike Brosseau had the game-winning home run Friday night to send Tampa Bay to the ALCS.

Brosseau, the former infielder for the Waynesboro Generals of the Valley Baseball League, homered off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning.

He played for the Generals in 2015, hitting .298 with two home runs, 23 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 41 games in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Generals general manager Tyler Hoffman knew Brosseau was destined for success.

“You could tell he was different,” Hoffman said. “He had ‘it.’ In the summer, he was a .300 hitter through 41 games, which is tough to do. Wood bat, one, and, two, just the amount of games he played. He played in the all star game. He was just an all around leader for us.”

Brosseau and the Rays begin the ALCS Sunday night against the Astros.

