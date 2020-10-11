On this date in 1979: Harrisonburg records 8 inches of snow

(WHSV) - We have started to see cooler weather in our area this fall but could you image seeing 8 inches of snow this time of year?

On October 10th, 1979, the Dale Enterprise Station near Harrisonburg recorded 8 inches of snow. This is the earliest snowfall on record for Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg wasn’t the only place to see snow. Staunton recorded 7 inches of snow which is the earliest snowfall on record for the city. Luray, Highland County, the Allegheny Mountains, and even Charlottesville all recorded snow as well.

The snow fell as part of a strong cold front with plenty of precipitation associated with it. Many of these locations were in the 50s and 60s for highs during the day.

Typically, the Allegheny Mountains see their first measurable snowfall in early November while the Valley on average sees their first snowfall in early December.

It’s not time to stress about snow yet...

