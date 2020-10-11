Advertisement

Tentative settlements in WVa veterans’ hospital deaths

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va., is seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital.

The settlements were disclosed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as well as in federal court filings. They stem from the deaths of six veterans at the Louis A.

Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The proposed settlement amounts range from $700,000 to $975,000. The court filings said a Nov. 20 hearing is scheduled. In July, former nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven people at the hospital with fatal doses of insulin.

