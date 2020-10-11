Zeus Digital Theater employee keeps the traditional movie theater experience alive during the COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -Ever since the Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro reopened in July, Hilary Jeffers, a cast member, has been using her artistic abilities to recreate movie posters by hand.

Because of the pandemic, the movie theater has been showing some older movies, which they don’t have posters for. Jeffers took it upon herself to recreate the posters and without a stencil.

“Zeus wouldn’t be Zeus without Hilary. She always goes above and beyond on every effort, you know, if I need somebody to come in and work on the last minute, she’ll always the one that will step up and do it,” Owner and founder of Zeus Digital Theater, Brett Hayes, said.

Jeffers makes two posters for each movie; one to be displayed inside and one outside of the theater. Owner Brett Hayes says he thinks some of her posters are better than the originals.

