Advertisement

Zeus Digital Theater employee keeps the traditional movie theater experience alive during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hilary Jeffers recreates two posters for each movie
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -Ever since the Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro reopened in July, Hilary Jeffers, a cast member, has been using her artistic abilities to recreate movie posters by hand.

Because of the pandemic, the movie theater has been showing some older movies, which they don’t have posters for. Jeffers took it upon herself to recreate the posters and without a stencil.

“Zeus wouldn’t be Zeus without Hilary. She always goes above and beyond on every effort, you know, if I need somebody to come in and work on the last minute, she’ll always the one that will step up and do it,” Owner and founder of Zeus Digital Theater, Brett Hayes, said.

Jeffers makes two posters for each movie; one to be displayed inside and one outside of the theater. Owner Brett Hayes says he thinks some of her posters are better than the originals.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members come together to fight suicide in Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience walk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“People who have either lived experience or have lost a loved one to suicide, when you look at the year we’ve had and everybody having to isolate and quarantine, they were just grateful for the opportunity to connect," Markita Madden-Puckett, Chair of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience, said.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 811 on Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, October 11, Virginia has had 158,716 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Community members come together for solar "barn raising”

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think it’s really important, for the environment, to do what we can in order to do the most safe thing. And renewable energy is a great way to do that, to use the sun to our advantage. So, I just really like that we are taking the initiative to do so," Rahel Lema, a senior at Eastern Mennonite School, said.

News

The Strawderman family shares why they walk in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Until you’ve been there, you’ve been a caregiver and watched your loved one of 56 years go down like that, you want to definitely want to work towards a goal to make this a disease we can get a cure for," Barbara Strawderman said.

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Fort Defiance

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Fort Defiance

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Riverheads

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Spring 2021 Preview - Riverheads

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: 1-on-1 with Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: 1-on-1 with Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: West Virginia Highlights