Broadway boy celebrates 12th birthday by giving back

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — When most kids have a birthday coming up, they ask for toys or games. But not Logan.

Logan Brown is an 11-year-old boy in Rockingham County who is celebrating his 12th birthday next month. When his mom asked him what he wanted, he said he wanted to do something to help people.

Brown is asking for donations to give to Open Doors, a homeless shelter in Harrisonburg.

So far, Brown has received countless packages from family, friends and even some people he doesn’t know. The packages include items like clothing and hygiene products.

“I wanted to donate to them because there is not enough kindness,” said Logan Brown.

Logan and his mom already made a few trips to the shelter due to the influx of donations.

Logan’s mom, Jenny, is also making him a scrapbook with cards showing everyone who donated.

