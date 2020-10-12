DiNucci could play important role for Cowboys following Prescott’s injury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ben DiNucci could be one play away from becoming the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

DiNucci, who played quarterback at James Madison University in 2018 & 2019, is likely to become the Cowboys No. 2 quarterback following an injury to Dallas starter Dak Prescott in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott suffered a gruesome right ankle injury and was carted off the field. NFL veteran Andy Dalton stepped in for Prescott and is expected to be Dallas' starting QB moving forward. DiNucci has been listed as the No. 3 QB on the Cowboys depth chart and has been inactive for each game in 2020.

DiNucci was a seventh round draft pick of the Cowboys in April. He joined Dallas after a strong senior season at JMU in 2019 when he was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year. DiNucci ranks fourth all-time at JMU with 5,716 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns.

