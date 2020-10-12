Dog killed in crash of van carrying rescue dogs; driver hurt

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One dog was killed in a crash involving rescue dogs Sunday.

Virginia State Police say two vehicles were involved, one of them a utility van carrying the dogs. The crash occurred October 11 at 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey was headed north on Interstate 81 in the left lane, passing a Ram utility van traveling in the right lane. The driver of the Honda lost control and hit the Ram. Both vehicles ran off the left side of the road and into the median; the Ram overturned.

The Honda was driven by Pranav Desai, 32, of Acworth, Ga. He was not injured, and was charged with Reckless Driving.

The driver of the Ram, from Texas, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash; her condition has not been released.

In her van, she was carrying 50 creates containing 80 rescued dogs, according to police. The van was traveling from Texas to a “No Kill” shelter in Pennsylvania. All the animals were recovered and transported by Fort Lewis Fire Department to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg, where they will be cared for, until arrangements can be made to complete their transportation to Pennsylvania, according to VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts.

One dog died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation. Several other dogs were hurt.

Last night a rescue group was transporting several dogs and puppys to other rescue groups and had a very bad accident.... Posted by Fort Lewis FireDept on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Fort Lewis FD handles dogs after crash on I-81 in Roanoke County (Fort Lewis Fire Department)

