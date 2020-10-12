Advertisement

Driver-less boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks

Three men reportedly doing a photo shoot on a boat in Florida somehow fell overboard, leaving the vessel unmanned and out of control before it hit two docks near the coastline.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Three men conducting a photo shoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow went overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.

The three men told deputies that they accidentally fell into the St. Lucie River along Florida’s Atlantic coast on Saturday, leaving the boat unmanned. It circled around the men numerous times, forcing them to dive underwater so it wouldn’t run them over.

The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The men were able to swim to a nearby sailboat. One had a minor injury, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the cause has been turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

