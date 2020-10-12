First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy with lingering showers today, warming up mid-week

(WHSV) - Staying cloudy and cool today as the remnants of Delta moves across the area. A front will cross the area on Tuesday, behind it high pressure will move in for the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool to start the day with showers, on the lighter side. Fog will be around for the morning, make sure to plan extra travel time. Staying cloudy with lingering showers for the rest of the day. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, feeling a bit cool with the clouds. Additional rainfall under 0.50″.

Activity will start to taper off for the evening, drying out overnight. However it will still be cloudy. Evening temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Fog overnight, plan for low visibility.

Staying cloudy with showers for the day. Not expecting anything heavy. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Staying cloudy and foggy for the morning with near steady temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures quickly warming into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon with more sunshine. A pleasant afternoon.

Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. A chilly night with temperatures falling close to 40 degrees.

Clearing out in the afternoon behind a front on Tuesday. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves overhead. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, a beautiful fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, a refreshing night.

FRIDAY: A front will cross the area during the morning hours, showers are possible during this time but not expected to be widespread. A breezy day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cool day with the cloud cover. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. It will be a close call on whether we see frost, the wind may be elevated enough to prevent it. However, a few locations in West Virginia may touch the freezing mark, a freeze appears more likely for those locations.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

