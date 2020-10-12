First Alert Forecast: Turning sunny and comfortable this week

(WHSV) - Staying cloudy with fog and drizzle as the remnants of Delta push out of the region. A warm up this week before a stronger cold front at the end of the week.

MONDAY: Cloudy with mist/drizzle, areas of fog. Near steady temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 50s. A bit breezy at times early. Feeling cool for tonight.

Fog and low visibility continues tonight with patchy drizzle. Use caution especially on mountain roads where many leaves have fallen and it can make the wet roads slick. Damp overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A few showers overnight for the Allegheny mountains ahead of the next cold front.

TUESDAY: Staying cloudy and foggy for the morning with near steady temperatures in the 50s. A few scattered showers for the morning for the Allegheny mountains, generally west of Rt. 220.

Gusty winds for the day. Turning sunny by late morning and into the afternoon. Pleasant but rather breezy. Highs in the mid 60s for our WEst Virginia locations and wind gusts up to 30-35mph. For the Valley highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind gusts closer to 20-25mph at times.

Clear and cool for the evening with temperatures cooling quickly. A chilly night with lows falling close to 40 degrees.

Clearing out in the afternoon behind a front on Tuesday. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves overhead. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon, a beautiful warm fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day, breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, a refreshing night.

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and cool for the day as the next stronger cold front crosses. While this will bring some rain, heavy rain is not expected. A cool day with the cloud cover. Expect a few scattered showers for the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. It will be a close call on whether we see frost, the wind may be elevated enough to prevent it but frost is possible. However, mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 50s to around 60 in the afternoon. A beautiful crisp fall day. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

