Fort Defiance volleyball looking to make another run to state tournament

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fort Defiance volleyball program has seen plenty of success in recent years.

The Indians have won at least 19 matches each of the last three years and reached the state tournament in 2019.

10 players return from last year’s team as the Indians look to continue building.

“We should be pretty strong. That’s got to come with a lot of hard-work and chemistry,” head coach Sue Leonard said.

Leonard has coached the Fort Defiance volleyball program for 11 years.

“There’s a lot of things that have to come together for a successful season to happen," Leonard said. "We’re excited about it.”

Of the returning players junior Lani Goggin was named to the all-district first team and all-region second team in 2019. Senior Madi Reeser was named to the all-district second team last year.

“We definitely want to make it to states this year and get past quarter-finals because we lost in the first round last year,” Reeser said. “If we can do that, that’s on my bucket list.”

The Indians continue to prepare for the condensed season beginning in the winter.

