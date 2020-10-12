Free COVID-19 testing events set for Shenandoah Valley area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Shenandoah Health District will be holding free COVID-19 testing events around the Shenandoah Valley for most of the week.

Tuesday, October 13 - 9 a.m. to noon - Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton. No appointment needed.

Wednesday, October 14 - 9 a.m. to noon - Crimora Community Center, Crimora. No appointment needed.

Thursday, October 15 - 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Rockbridge Regional Communication Center, Buena Vista. No appointment needed.

Friday, October 16 - 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Hillandale Park, Harrisonburg. Appointment required, registration closes 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Central Shenandoah Health District says preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 cases.

