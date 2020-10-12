Harrisonburg Community Health Center announces rebranding, opening of pharmacy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Community Health Center announced the rebranding of all of its locations on Monday, along with the opening of its pharmacy.

The Harrisonburg Community Health Center will change its name to Healthy Community Health Centers.

According to a press release from the organization, “the new name and fresh logo reflect the expansion of those HCHc serves beyond the city of Harrisonburg along with access to more robust services centered on a holistic approach to healthcare.”

The pharmacy is located within the Stone Port clinic at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive and will participate in the 340B Pharmacy Discount Program, which provides a discount on prescription medication to eligible patients.

The HCHC Pharmacy Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will take place on Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

