Harrisonburg looking for name suggestions for new shared-use path

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is asking its residents for help in naming its new shared-use path at Garbers Church Road.

The trail will connect Harrisonburg High School and Bluestone Elementary to the Sunset Heights neighborhood, and eventually will connect to Thomas Harrison Middle School and Westover Park.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to propose a name for this trail that will be used for generations,” Tom Hartman, director of the Harrisonburg Public Works Department, said in a press release. “This is your trail, and we want you involved in making it the best it can be. That starts with picking the right name.”

If you have an idea for the trail’s new name, you can take the City of Harrisonburg’s survey here or on their Facebook page.

If you’re having trouble coming up with an original name, the City of Harrisonburg suggests names with geographical, historical or cultural significance. Names honoring a living or recently deceased person should be avoided, as well as names that could be construed as advertising.

The Harrisonburg City Council will make the final selection and announce the name in January 2021.

