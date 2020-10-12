Advertisement

Harrisonburg Public Works to host volunteer tree planting event

50 trees will be planted at this year’s event, and are currently marked by white flags along the trail.
Trees will soon be planted along the Northend Greenway trail.
Trees will soon be planted along the Northend Greenway trail.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every year, Harrisonburg Public Works holds an Arbor Day celebration in April, but this year the annual tree planting event got pushed back because of COVID-19. Now, the volunteer tree planting will happen next week at part of the Northend Greenway trail.

“The trees at this location are going to provide excellent shade during the hot summer months, but the trees are also a part of our City’s initiative for tree canopy expansion,” said Wes Runion, Harrisonburg Public Works' Environmental Specialist.

He says the city’s tree canopy has taken a big hit over the past couple of years, due to the invasive Emerald Ash Borer insect.

50 trees will be planted at this year’s event, and are currently marked by white flags along the trail. Runion encourages those who wish to volunteer to sign up soon, as only the first 45 people registered will be allowed to participate.

“It’s a great way for the volunteers to come out and support their community, and have an everlasting impact of the environment, and also they can come back in 20 years from now and say hey I planted that tree, and that’s pretty neat,” Runion said.

The tree planting will take place on Oct. 24 from 10 am to noon along the recently completed Phase I segment of the Northend Greenway Trail. Volunteers will meet at the west end of the trail on Suter Street, and are encouraged to bring gardening gloves, and shovels if they have them.

Runion says those who are interested, can sign up on the Public Works Facebook page, or at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/volunteer-tree-planting.

