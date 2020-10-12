Advertisement

‘Hoos and Hokies look to rebound from losses

The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams are looking to rebound from losses this past Saturday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
At UVA (1-2 Overall, 1-2 ACC), the Cavaliers have plenty of work to do after falling behind 24-0 in an eventual 38-21 loss to NC State in Charlottesville. The 'Hoos have now lost two consecutive games.

“I was not happy and disappointed with our performance on Saturday," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Lots of mistakes really in every area. We did not play well enough to win the football game.”

UVA starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong left Saturday’s loss to NC State with a concussion. He was replaced by Lindell Stone who completed 30 of 54 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing an interception. If Armstrong is not cleared to play this coming Saturday at Wake Forest (1-2 Overall, 0-2 ACC), Stone will start at QB.

“Lindell is our quarterback," said Mendenhall. "If Brennan can’t go then Lindell is next. So we will be going day by day with Brennan but in the meantime preparing Lindell.”

Kickoff of Saturday’s game between UVA and Wake Forest is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

At Virginia Tech, the Hokies are trying to find answers on defense after allowing 56 points and 399 rushing yards in a 56-45 loss at No. 8 North Carolina this past weekend. The Hokies were without 15 players in the loss.

“I think we could’ve played better everywhere," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. "That’s one of the things that, as a coach, you try to preach to your team is just because you have some guys out, that shouldn’t affect how we do our job.”

Next up for the 23rd-ranked Hokies (2-1 Overall, 2-1 ACC) is a home game against Boston College this coming Saturday night. The Eagles (3-1 Overall, 2-1 ACC) are averaging 25.8 points per game, which is tied for 11th in the ACC, but BC’s passing offense ranks second in the league with 295.3 yards per contest.

“They’re throwing the ball all over the place with 10,000 shifts and motions," said Fuente. "(It’s) going to be a tremendous challenge for us as we get ready to go this week.”

Kickoff of Saturday’s game between UVA and Wake Forest is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

