JMU men’s basketball program pauses activities following positive COVID-19 test

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University men’s basketball program won’t begin practice for the 2020-2021 season later this week, as scheduled.

JMU has paused all activities within the program following a confirmed, symptomatic positive test for COVID-19. In a statement, JMU athletics says “As a result of contact tracing and high-risk exposure associated with the team’s group workouts, the program will pause all team activities as all directly-affected student-athletes, staff and personnel enter a period of quarantine and/or isolation.”

The program will not resume activities until October 25, at the earliest. JMU was scheduled to begin practice Wednesday, October 14.

