Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball program pauses activities following positive COVID-19 test

The James Madison University men’s basketball program won’t begin practice for the 2020-2021 season later this week, as scheduled.
The James Madison University men’s basketball program won’t begin practice for the 2020-2021 season later this week, as scheduled.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University men’s basketball program won’t begin practice for the 2020-2021 season later this week, as scheduled.

JMU has paused all activities within the program following a confirmed, symptomatic positive test for COVID-19. In a statement, JMU athletics says “As a result of contact tracing and high-risk exposure associated with the team’s group workouts, the program will pause all team activities as all directly-affected student-athletes, staff and personnel enter a period of quarantine and/or isolation.”

The program will not resume activities until October 25, at the earliest. JMU was scheduled to begin practice Wednesday, October 14.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

DiNucci could play important role for Cowboys following Prescott’s injury

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Ben DiNucci could be one play away from becoming the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Washington Football Team loses, despite Smith’s return to the field

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
After almost two years on the sidelines and a career-threatening injury Alex Smith returned to the field in the Washington Football Team’s week five loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports

Fort Defiance volleyball looking to make another run to state tournament

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Fort Defiance volleyball program has seen plenty of success in recent years.

Latest News

Sports

Former Valley Leaguer Brosseau makes big impact in MLB Postseason

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Rays infielder Mike Brosseau had the game-winning home run Friday night to send Tampa Bay to the ALCS.

Sports

Virginia Tech comes up short in shootout against UNC

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
In a top 20 matchup, Virginia Tech came up just short in a shootout against North Carolina.

Sports

UVA falls to NC State for second straight loss

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia fell to NC State Saturday 38-21 for its second straight loss.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 6

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 6 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 6: Beyond The Huddle - Hunter Campbell (Buffalo Gap)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: East Rock's 2018 Region 2B Championship