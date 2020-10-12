JMU professor, Osage Tribe member reflects on “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam declared Monday, October 12, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Virginia.

“I’m happy but I’m also disheartened that it took this long," Lindsey Harvell-Bowman said on Monday.

Harvell-Bowman is an Associate Professor in the School of Communications Studies at James Madison University and an enrolled member of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. She said she tries to go back to the reservation once a year and she and her husband are planning to adopt from there.

Harvell-Bowman said she feels a range of emotions about the day.

“Our land was taken away and that started with Columbus. So, to have this and to have that recognized is important; we still have a very long way to go,” Harvell-Bowman said.

Harvell-Bowman said they call the day “Osage Day” because they believe every tribe is different and by grouping them all into “Indigenous Peoples' Day,” it’s saying everyone is the same.

She also hopes more Native American history will be taught in schools.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.