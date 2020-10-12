Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockingham Co. to cause delays

A VDOT traffic camera on I-81 at mile marker 242.8 shows an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
A VDOT traffic camera on I-81 at mile marker 242.8 shows an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 5:47 p.m.) — VDOT reports backups of approximately three miles.

(ORIGINAL STORY 5:41 p.m.) — VDOT reports motorists should expect delays on I-81N in Rockingham Co. at mile marker 242.8 due to a multi-vehicle crash, just before exit 243.

According to VDOT, the northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

VDOT traffic cameras show an emergency vehicle stopped on the right shoulder.

