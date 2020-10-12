Police looking for man caught on camera stealing Trump campaign signs in Louisa County
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is being sought for stealing political signs in Louisa County.
Pictures show the man stealing the signs, which were located along Route 208/Route 522 and signs across the street from Lake Anna Food Lion.
Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.
