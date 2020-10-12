St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Construction of the new structure for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro began several years ago and leaders said the new building is expected to be complete in the next six weeks.

On Monday, some parishioners and church leaders gathered as sacred furnishings, such as a statue of Mary and Joseph and a new crucifix for the sanctuary, were delivered to the church’s new location on Sheppard Court..

“Excited to see it finally be almost done,” Lucy Pardee, a member for more than 30 years, said.

“If you miss it, it’s gone forever, but now you can look back and when you look back and see it is completed, you can say, ‘I had a hand in doing this,’” said Robert Prebish, who has been a member since 2018.

The church has been in the Shenandoah Valley since 1932.

Prebish said they will be able to double the amount of people they welcome to mass in the new space.

“So anyone that wouldn’t been able to come to Mass in the old church is certainly will be able to come to mass in this new church,” Prebish said.

Reverend Rollo Castillo is the pastor of the church and said they would not have made it with out the faith and ministry of the parish.

“What we are doing now is providing for the generations that come after us that we haven’t met yet, so it allows us then to pass on the legacy that we have received as very much apart of identity as Catholics,” said Castillo.

Mass will continue to be streamed online and with limited in person seating.

