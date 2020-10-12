Staunton locals start Forward Staunton to help residents navigate local government

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Nate Lawrence and Ingrid Blanton had been thinking about starting Forward Staunton for a while.

“We realized we had an interest in these types of discussions and topics," Lawrence said. “It was one of those things where we were like, ‘Hey somebody should really do that or do this.’ Well, why not us?”

Forward Staunton aims to equip city residents with the tools necessary to understand local government. Whether it is breaking down school board meetings or encouraging locals to speak at city council meetings. Lawrence said the goal is to bring in more participation to these meetings

“We get the data out to people like, ‘Hey this is how you write a letter to the editor, this is when this particular meeting is,’" Lawrence explained. “This is how you can call to participate in a city council meeting a school board meeting anything like that.”

Lawrence said if you are not tuned into local government, you can miss out on decisions that impact your life the most.

“The section of the government that impacts your life on the daily bases is not the president, not the Senate, not even the governor in the case of Staunton. It is your school board and your city council,” Lawrence explained.

Those interested in learning more about Forward Staunton are encouraged to reach out via email: forwardstaunton@gmail.com.

