Advertisement

Staunton locals start Forward Staunton to help residents navigate local government

Staunton City Council. October 2020
Staunton City Council. October 2020
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Nate Lawrence and Ingrid Blanton had been thinking about starting Forward Staunton for a while.

“We realized we had an interest in these types of discussions and topics," Lawrence said. “It was one of those things where we were like, ‘Hey somebody should really do that or do this.’ Well, why not us?”

Forward Staunton aims to equip city residents with the tools necessary to understand local government. Whether it is breaking down school board meetings or encouraging locals to speak at city council meetings. Lawrence said the goal is to bring in more participation to these meetings

“We get the data out to people like, ‘Hey this is how you write a letter to the editor, this is when this particular meeting is,’" Lawrence explained. “This is how you can call to participate in a city council meeting a school board meeting anything like that.”

Lawrence said if you are not tuned into local government, you can miss out on decisions that impact your life the most.

“The section of the government that impacts your life on the daily bases is not the president, not the Senate, not even the governor in the case of Staunton. It is your school board and your city council,” Lawrence explained.

Those interested in learning more about Forward Staunton are encouraged to reach out via email: forwardstaunton@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JMU professor, Osage Tribe member reflects on “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Our land was taken away and that started with Columbus. So, to have this and to have that recognized is important; we still have a very long way to go,” Harvell-Bowman said.

Waynesboro

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Construction of the new structure for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro began several years ago and leaders said the new building is expected to be complete in the next six weeks.

State

Study: Deaths recorded during pandemic far exceeds those attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a new study, for every two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, a third American dies as the result of the pandemic.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

UVA sees enrollment increase, despite smallest first-year class since 2016

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Despite the pandemic, and thoughts that students would balk at 4-year universities due to hybrid or entirely virtual learning, the University of Virginia saw total enrollment rise once again.

Local

Waynesboro prosecutors quarantined after office outbreak of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is in a 14-day quarantine due to multiple members of the office having the coronavirus.

State

Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
WCV is looking for donations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Garden-donations of apples, pears, pumpkins, squash and fall greens would also be appreciated.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockingham Co. to cause delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

State

US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVY-TV, Associated Press
A ceremony at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk honored the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole.

Local

Tourism revenue reached $1.57 billion in the Shenandoah Valley in 2019

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tourism revenue for the 14 localities in the Shenandoah Valley reached $1.57 billion in 2019