Advertisement

Study: Deaths recorded during pandemic far exceeds those attributed to COVID-19

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a new study, for every two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, a third American dies as the result of the pandemic.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and led by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University, shows deaths increased by 20 percent when compared to previous years between March 1 and Aug. 1. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 only accounted for 67 percent of the deaths.

“Contrary to skeptics who claim that COVID-19 deaths are fake or that the numbers are much smaller than we hear on the news, our research and many other studies on the same subject show quite the opposite,” said lead author Steven Woolf, M.D., director emeritus of VCU’s Center on Society and Health.

The study also finds that states that reopened early in April and May may have created surges of COVID-19 that happened in June and July.

“The high death counts in Sun Belt states show us the grave consequences of how some states responded to the pandemic and sound the alarm not to repeat this mistake going forward,” said Woolf, a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Population Health at the VCU School of Medicine.

According to the study, total death counts are consistent from year to year in the United States. Data was pulled from the CDC from 2014 to 2020.

Woolf says the gap between COVID-19 deaths and all unexpected deaths can partially be explained by delays in reporting, miscoding or other data limitations, but the pandemic’s ripple effects could explain more.

“Some people who never had the virus may have died because of disruptions caused by the pandemic,” said Woolf, VCU’s C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Distinguished Chair in Population Health and Health Equity. “These include people with acute emergencies, chronic diseases like diabetes that were not properly care for, or emotional crises that led to overdoses or suicides.”

The study found that there was an increase in deaths from dementia and heart disease. Woolf says Alzheimer’s disease and dementia deaths not only increased when the pandemic began but again in July and July when the COVID-19 surge happened in the Sun Belt.

“States like New York and New Jersey, which were hit hard early, were able to bend the curve and bring death rates down in less than 10 weeks. Meanwhile, states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona that escaped the pandemic at first but reopened early showed a protracted summer surge that lasted 16-17 weeks,” a release said.

The summer surges were still occurring when the study ended.

“We can’t prove causally that the early reopening of those states led to the summer surges. But it seems quite likely,” said Woolf. “And most models predict our country will have more excess deaths if states don’t take more assertive approaches in dealing with community spread. The enforcement of mask mandates and social distancing is really important if we are to avoid these surges and major loss of life.”

Woolf said the long-term data may show a broader impact the pandemic has on mortality rates, saying that preventable and early deaths may increase in the coming years.

“And death is only one measure of health,” Woolf said. “Many people who survive this pandemic will live with lifelong chronic disease complications. Imagine someone who developed the warning signs of a stroke but was scared to call 9-1-1 for fear of getting the virus. That person may end up with a stroke that leaves them with permanent neurological deficits for the rest of their life.”

For more information on the study, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JMU professor, Osage Tribe member reflects on “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Our land was taken away and that started with Columbus. So, to have this and to have that recognized is important; we still have a very long way to go,” Harvell-Bowman said.

Waynesboro

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Construction of the new structure for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro began several years ago and leaders said the new building is expected to be complete in the next six weeks.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Local

Staunton locals start Forward Staunton to help residents navigate local government

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Forward Staunton helps city residents better understand local government.

Latest News

Local

UVA sees enrollment increase, despite smallest first-year class since 2016

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Despite the pandemic, and thoughts that students would balk at 4-year universities due to hybrid or entirely virtual learning, the University of Virginia saw total enrollment rise once again.

Local

Waynesboro prosecutors quarantined after office outbreak of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is in a 14-day quarantine due to multiple members of the office having the coronavirus.

State

Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
WCV is looking for donations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Garden-donations of apples, pears, pumpkins, squash and fall greens would also be appreciated.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockingham Co. to cause delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

State

US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVY-TV, Associated Press
A ceremony at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk honored the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole.

Local

Tourism revenue reached $1.57 billion in the Shenandoah Valley in 2019

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tourism revenue for the 14 localities in the Shenandoah Valley reached $1.57 billion in 2019