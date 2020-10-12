Advertisement

US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

In this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, experts in a speed boat examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden after an al-Qaida attack that killed 17 sailors.
In this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, experts in a speed boat examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden after an al-Qaida attack that killed 17 sailors.(AP Photo/Dimitri Messinis, File)
By WAVY-TV, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A ceremony at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk honored the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole.

WAVY-TV reports that the remembrance was scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Guest speakers were to include 17 Gold Star families of sailors who were killed as well as sailors who survived and helped to save the ship.

The event will include a wreath laying and a commemorative flyover.

Mona Gunn said the pain of losing 22-year-old Cherone Gunn to the attack in October 2000 “never goes away.”

She added that she and other parents don’t want people to forget the “sacrifice that we’ve made by having the loss of a child serving our country.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

