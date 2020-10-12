Advertisement

Va. continues to recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians

(KMVT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Virginia and ten other states, according to a press release from Morrisey’s office.

This means that the state of Virginia will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses to West Virginians who are age 21 and older.

In addition, the state of Kentucky will recognize provisional licenses for West Virginians 18 to 20. Morrisey’s office also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming, according to the press release.

“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the Mountain State,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release.

To see a full list of states and to learn more, you can visit www.wvago.gov.

