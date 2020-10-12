Venomous caterpillars spotted in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) received reports of a venomous puss caterpillar that was spotted in the eastern part of the state.

The “hairs” of this caterpillar are venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched.

The caterpillar eats oak and elm leaves but can be found in parks or near structures.

The VDOF says if you find the caterpillar, leave it alone and let its natural enemies control their populations. Other insects prey on them at stages of their life cycle.

