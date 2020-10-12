Washington Football Team loses, despite Smith’s return to the field

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After almost two years on the sidelines and a career-threatening injury Alex Smith returned to the field in the Washington Football Team’s week five loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After Dwayne Haskins was benched earlier in the week and Kyle Allen having to leave the game due to a head-to-head hit, Smith took charge under center.

It was the first time in 693 days since he took the field in an NFL game.

Smith completed his first pass to J.D. McKissic for a six yard gain.

He was nine of 17 through the air for 37 yards.

Washington looks to end the four-game losing skid when they play the Giants next Sunday.

