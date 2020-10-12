Waynesboro police report car break-in on King Ave.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who they say has been breaking into cars.

Police took to Twitter to report that a suspect has been seen breaking into vehicles in the 800 block of King Avenue. That’s near the Wayne Hills Center and Waynesboro’s Food Lion.

Anyone recognize this person? If so, please contact WPD at (540) 942-6675. This suspect likes to break into cars in the 800 block of King Ave. Please take valuables out of your car each and every night! Don't feed the thieves! #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/QVxLMNLgvl — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) October 12, 2020

The police department added that to prevent theft, you should take valuables out of your car each night.

If you have any information about this individual, you can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

