Waynesboro prosecutors quarantined after office outbreak of COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is in a 14-day quarantine due to multiple members of the office having the coronavirus.

The office says nine individuals were tested Thursday, October 8, resulting in four employees testing positive. One person is still awaiting test results.

According to Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter, the office will handle as much court as it can via video linkups and other measures for the next two weeks.

“We will divide the dockets up between us over the next few days and see who can handle what,” Ledbetter said.

The offices and courts are all getting a deep cleaning, as well. Ledbetter says quick response from the Emergency Operations Center of Waynesboro has helped contain the outbreak in the office.

