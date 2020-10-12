Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members at the Wildlife Center of Virginia (WCV) are currently caring for 19 black bear cubs that came to them after they were orphaned, injured, or separated from their mothers.

Fall is the time of year when bears in the wild begin to eat excessively as they bulk up for the “lean times” of winter.

The center’s bear-care team needs 190 pounds of food per day to feed the cubs. Unfortunately, donations from area grocery stores are not enough keep up with this demand.

WCV is looking for donations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Garden-donations of apples, pears, pumpkins, squash and fall greens would also be appreciated.

“Our rehabilitators are out there providing hundreds of pounds of food for these patients every single day. So we’ve had an amazing response to our initial call for help with cub grub, but it’s something that we will continue to need help with over the coming weeks,” WCV Outreach Coordinator Alex Wehrung said.

Monetary donations also help feed the cubs and the center expects to purchase up to an additional $800 each week in bear food for the next six weeks. These donations may be dropped off at the Wildlife Center of Virginia during regular business hours - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. You can put drop-off food-donation in the bins near the center’s front door.

