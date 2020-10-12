Advertisement

Woman charged following protest at ICE’s acting director’s home

Woman charged following protest at ICE’s acting director’s home
Woman charged following protest at ICE’s acting director’s home(WWBT)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a woman has been charged after a group of people illegally entered the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s property in Henrico’s west end.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 8 around 6:42 p.m.

“The subjects protested at his residence, dumping trash in the yard, and caused fear to his family. The Acting Director was not present at the time of the incident,” police said in a release.

After an investigation, police said they identified 37-year-old Nancy Nguyen, of Philadelphia, as being one of the people present that day.

Nguyen was charged with littering and entering the property of another for the purposes of interfering with property rights.

“While protesting is a protected First Amendment activity, doing so on one’s private property is illegal,” police said.

Henrico police are working to identify others who were there on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JMU professor, Osage Tribe member reflects on “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Our land was taken away and that started with Columbus. So, to have this and to have that recognized is important; we still have a very long way to go,” Harvell-Bowman said.

Waynesboro

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Construction of the new structure for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro began several years ago and leaders said the new building is expected to be complete in the next six weeks.

State

Study: Deaths recorded during pandemic far exceeds those attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a new study, for every two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, a third American dies as the result of the pandemic.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Staunton locals start Forward Staunton to help residents navigate local government

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Forward Staunton helps city residents better understand local government.

Local

UVA sees enrollment increase, despite smallest first-year class since 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Despite the pandemic, and thoughts that students would balk at 4-year universities due to hybrid or entirely virtual learning, the University of Virginia saw total enrollment rise once again.

State

A team of Virginia Tech researchers tap into wastewater antibiotic-resistant gene monitoring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Identifying anomalies in antibiotic resistance gene patterns in wastewater could help identify potential outbreaks before they occur.

Local

Waynesboro prosecutors quarantined after office outbreak of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is in a 14-day quarantine due to multiple members of the office having the coronavirus.

State

Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
WCV is looking for donations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Garden-donations of apples, pears, pumpkins, squash and fall greens would also be appreciated.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockingham Co. to cause delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.