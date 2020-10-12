Woman charged following protest at ICE’s acting director’s home

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a woman has been charged after a group of people illegally entered the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s property in Henrico’s west end.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 8 around 6:42 p.m.

“The subjects protested at his residence, dumping trash in the yard, and caused fear to his family. The Acting Director was not present at the time of the incident,” police said in a release.

After an investigation, police said they identified 37-year-old Nancy Nguyen, of Philadelphia, as being one of the people present that day.

Nguyen was charged with littering and entering the property of another for the purposes of interfering with property rights.

“While protesting is a protected First Amendment activity, doing so on one’s private property is illegal,” police said.

Henrico police are working to identify others who were there on Sept. 8.

