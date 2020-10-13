Advertisement

A team of Virginia Tech researchers tap into wastewater antibiotic-resistant gene monitoring

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A team of researchers at Virginia Tech teamed up to create a computer software system called CI-WARS. CI-WARS stands for Cyberinfrastructure for Waterborne Antibiotic Resistance Risk Surveillance. The system will help analyze when germs no longer respond to antibiotics made to kill them in wastewater-- which is called antibiotic resistance.

“In the long run we foresee set of develop a system that can not only detect COVID but also detect unknown ----still to be discovered kind of bacteria of viruses,” said computer scientist Ali R. Butt.

With a $1.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation, computer science researcher Liqing Zhang and Ali R. Butt, Amy Pruden and Peter Vikesland will all build the cyberinfrastructure system

“So you have to have computer programs to or software to process and analyze them,” said computer science researcher Liqing Zhang.

Monitoring antibiotic resistance in wastewater can help community’s spot a public health concern before you see people getting sick.

“People don’t often think what happens after they flush the toilet and that’s okay but because maybe this can open people’s eyes that maybe sewage it may seems gross but it’s actually a rich resource for information,” said microbiologist Amy Pruden.

The computer system will be able to help researchers improve treatment to prevent the release of harmful bacteria or viruses in water. To learn more about their research click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Woman charged following protest at ICE’s acting director’s home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Henrico police said a woman has been charged after a group of people illegally entered the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s property in Henrico’s west end.

News

JMU professor, Osage Tribe member reflects on “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Our land was taken away and that started with Columbus. So, to have this and to have that recognized is important; we still have a very long way to go,” Harvell-Bowman said.

Waynesboro

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Construction of the new structure for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro began several years ago and leaders said the new building is expected to be complete in the next six weeks.

State

Study: Deaths recorded during pandemic far exceeds those attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a new study, for every two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, a third American dies as the result of the pandemic.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Staunton locals start Forward Staunton to help residents navigate local government

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Forward Staunton helps city residents better understand local government.

Local

UVA sees enrollment increase, despite smallest first-year class since 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Despite the pandemic, and thoughts that students would balk at 4-year universities due to hybrid or entirely virtual learning, the University of Virginia saw total enrollment rise once again.

Local

Waynesboro prosecutors quarantined after office outbreak of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is in a 14-day quarantine due to multiple members of the office having the coronavirus.

State

Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
WCV is looking for donations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and eggs. Garden-donations of apples, pears, pumpkins, squash and fall greens would also be appreciated.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockingham Co. to cause delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.