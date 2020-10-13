Fiber cut causes voter registration portal to experience outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. Today is the final day to register to vote.

The Virginia Information Technology Agency alert the Department of Elections says that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) was impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies.

This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth.

The Department of Elections Citizen Portal shows an error message if you try to register to vote, saying that the website is “temporarily unavailable.”

Technicians are on-site and working to repair the cut.

Governor Northam’s office says the governor is aware of the outage and is closely monitoring the situation.

UPDATE: From @GovernorVA office: “Governor is aware of the outage and closely monitoring the situation, in partnership with the Secretary of Administration and Department of Elections. He will have more to say on this at this press conference at 2.” @NBC12 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) October 13, 2020

The governor will be addressing the issue at a press conference at 2 p.m. today.

Albemarle County tweeted to residents that any voter planning to vote early in-person while the system is down can not be checked in on the poll books and will only be able to vote using a provisional ballot.

❗️Voters❗️



The statewide voter registration system is currently DOWN. This means that any voter coming to vote early in-person can not be checked in on the poll books & will only be able to vote a provisional ballot.



We will let you know when the system is back up & running. — County of Albemarle (@AlbemarleCounty) October 13, 2020

The DMV also says they are unable to provide transactions due to the outage. Appointments will also have to be rescheduled.

DMV appointments affected by this outage will be rescheduled.



Prior to attending your DMV appointment, please check our social media for updates on service restoration. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/QkQx4Ap3k1 — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) October 13, 2020

Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.