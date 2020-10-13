First Alert Forecast: Warm until a front at the end of the week

(WHSV) - Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun for the rest of the afternoon with highs around 70. (Mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Breezy at times with gusty winds across the Allegheny mountains.

Clear and pleasant for the early evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset. A chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots in the Valley stay right around 40. No frost is expected.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves overhead. Warm for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful warm fall day.

A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening.

A nice Thursday night but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Some high clouds build in overnight ahead of the next front. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday.

FRIDAY: high temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, around 60 likely. Breezy with showers behind a front. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations) Scattered showers for the morning and at least the early afternoon. Timing will depend on how fast the front moves in. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon.

Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning.

Behind a cold front Friday, temperatures drop for the weekend (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.

