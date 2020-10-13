Harrisonburg City Council set to look at Purcell Park Master Plan, gathering limit ordinance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Harrisonburg City Council will meet virtually to discuss a number of items on the agenda.

One is a look a the master plan for Purcell Park. Before the pandemic, task forces went to the parks, visited schools and conducted surveys to see what people wanted for the future of the park.

Some of the plan’s recommendations include a redesign of the playground area with some new amenities like a child-appropriate zipline and a possible performance area. Also, boardwalks for flood-prone areas in the park.

“The master plan also will touch a good bit on what can we do with some of those flood zones to be able to not harm them, but still get some use out of them so our community can enjoy," Director of Communications for the city, Michael Parks, said.

The council will also discuss a continuation of the emergency ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people in the city, with some added exemptions.

There are two small changes for the council to consider. The first is giving an exemption to events on city property, like public safety and parks and rec events. Secondly, to change limits on businesses and non-profits.

“To allow them when they are having events to have up to 250 people as long as they are still abiding by the governor and state’s rules on social distancing, mask-wearing and capacity,” Parks said, regarding businesses and non-profits.

If approved, it will be extended 60 days.

Council will also officially accept CARES Act funding, so the money can be distributed in the community.

