Harrisonburg City Schools received over $1.1 million in CARES Act funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced $220 million from federal CARES Act funding will be going to public schools around the commonwealth. Harrisonburg City Public Schools leaders are discussing where over $1.1 million in its federal funding will go.

Public schools in the Shenandoah Valley received millions of dollars, but all funding must be spent on COVID-19 resources and preparedness like testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.

Tracy Shaver, the chief financial officer for the city schools says some of HCPS’s funding will go to salaries created because of COVID-19, like Instructional Technology Resource Teachers (ITRTs) and an operations manager to keep up and help implement the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’ve also hired a community network specialist to go out into the community to make sure the community WiFi and hotspots are working correctly and that our students can connect. That was an issue early on,” Shaver said.

The money will also be spent on technology, PPE, and childcare resources.

“We have many parents who need to work and need a place for their children to go and to connect online,” Shaver said. “We’ve partnered with some community organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club, Second Home and Horizons Learning Foundation.”

The state allocated $175 per student based on the fall 2020 enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.

Schools must decide where money its money will be spent by Nov. 30.

