Harrisonburg Community Health Center rebrands and opens pharmacy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Community Health Center has rebranded itself as the Healthy Community Health Centers (HCHC).

The Stone Port clinic location features a new pharmacy on its first floor.

Monday afternoon the staff and Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The staff says it will focus on customer service, help with prescriptions and address any language barriers with patients.

“Our goal is to, not only provide the dispensing services that are needed, but also the clinical services that will help our patients to get optimal care that’s accessible and affordable to all of them,” Betsy Early, HCHC’s Pharmacy Director, said.

The pharmacy is open to anyone in the community.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.