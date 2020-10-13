Harrisonburg’s Urgie’s holds fundraiser to support the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re looking for some good food while also contributing to a good cause, one downtown restaurant is raising money today, Oct. 14, 2020, for those who volunteer their time to help the community every day.

Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in downtown Harrisonburg, is making the day all about local first responders.

“Harrisonburg Rescue Squad take their time out and volunteer to be here for the City, we can take one day and show our appreciation and support to them,” Jeremy Patnode, the Director of Kitchen Operations at Urgie’s, said. Patnode is also a former first responder, so he says he understands how needed the donations are.

Chief Matthew Cronin of Harrisonburg Recue Squad agrees, saying any amount of money helps.

“We’re all volunteer at the Rescue Squad, and expenses due to COVID preparation, response and mitigation have gone up,” Cronin said.

On Oct. 14, 2020, 15% of the day’s total proceeds will go to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

“This is just our way of giving back to the local rescue squad, as we like to do here at Urgies give back to all of our first responders,” Urgie’s Owner, Steven Urglavitch said.

Urglavitch says Urgie’s has always had a mission of giving back, as multiple people that work at Urgie’s are former first responders.

From 6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. while enjoying a cheesesteak, you can also get hands-on with “Touch a Truck.”

“We’ll have a heavy rescue, an ambulance, a fire truck, two HPD cars and two Rockingham county sheriff’s cars,” Patnode said.

This way, the community can actually meet and talk to some of the area’s first responders.

“It’s going to be a safe environment, we’re gonna be socially distant, it’s going to be clean and we’re going to have a great time,” Urglavitch said. He hopes everyone comes out at some point to help support the community’s Rescue Squad, and reminds local first responders that every Thursday at Urgie’s is “First Responder Thursday” and they can get 15% off of their meal.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.