Husband of Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Charlottesville

Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator Kamala Harris, campaigns with Cameron Webb in Charlottesville.
Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator Kamala Harris, campaigns with Cameron Webb in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Election Day is just weeks away, and a high-profile surrogate for the Biden-Harris campaign made a stop in Charlottesville Tuesday, October 13.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Senator Kamala Harris, campaigned with 5th District Democratic Congressional candidate Cameron Webb at Rives Park.

Emhoff discussed healthcare, and explained why Charlottesville carries significance for the Biden-Harris campaign.

“It impacted Joe [Biden] so much to see those people with tiki torches spouting anti-Semitic and racist remarks. It impacted him so much that he got into the race, because it just goes against everything that Joe Biden and what most of us stand for, which is fairness, which is justice, which is unity, love and compassion,” Emhoff said.

Webb discussed his teams get out the vote efforts: “Making sure that we have really strong voter registration numbers, but we also have to get voters out. We’ve had really high turnout in Virginia, which is exciting, but these last three weeks we have to continue to let folks know, hey you have to get your voice heard in this election,” the candidate said.

