Advertisement

Kanye West promises faith-based approach in 1st presidential campaign video

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Just weeks before the election, Kanye West released his first campaign video for his presidential bid.

The hip hop star shared the video, which is just over 1-minute-long, in a tweet to his more than 30 million Twitter followers. It focuses on West’s promise to “revive our nation’s commitment to faith.”

According to his campaign website, West’s platform also includes restoring prayer to schools, reducing household and student loan debt, restructuring the education system and reforming the legal and policing systems.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together,” said West in the video.

West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency. Nevertheless, he has encouraged supporters to write him in on the ballot and shared photos on Twitter of “friends” doing so.

Some political analysts have suggested West’s bid is a ploy to be a Biden-Harris spoiler. The hip hop star previously expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Security website predicts 40% increase in package thefts this year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Another reason it’s common is just because of the increase in e-commerce spending because of COVID. People are buying a lot more online that they would’ve bought in person,” Aliza Vigderman, journalist at security.org, said.

News

Harrisonburg Community Health Center rebrands and opens pharmacy

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Harrisonburg Community Health Center has rebranded itself as the Healthy Community Health Centers (HCHC).

National

Kanye West releases 1st campaign video weeks before election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency.

National

Long lines, technical glitches mar early voting across US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Roughly 8 million Americans have already cast their ballots, some standing in line for hours and others using drop boxes.

Latest News

National Politics

California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes from churches, gun shops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican refused, saying they are taking advantage of California's liberal ballot collection law that allows anyone to collect ballots from voters and deliver them to county election offices.

National

Republicans defend unofficial ballot boxes set up in several Calif. counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Republicans say their collection of ballots is no different from the practice of "ballot harvesting," where a third party collects signed ballot envelopes.

National

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
A 27-year-old woman is being held in Oklahoma as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of an unborn child. Charges in connection with the pregnant woman's death are pending in Texas.

News

Watch Aubrey Urbanowicz give the overnight forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Page County school board discusses getting high school students back into the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The school division decided in Monday night’s school board meeting that PCPS will move forward with collecting data and getting input from students and families about their learning preferences to figure out how many high school students would want to come back two days per week.

News

Page County school board discusses getting high school students back into the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
Page County Public Schools is moving forward to try and get more high school students back into the classroom. High school students in Page County have been working remotely since the beginning of the school year. The school division decided in Monday night’s school board meeting that PCPS will move forward with collecting data and getting input from students and families about their learning preferences to figure out how many high school students would want to come back two days per week. If PCPS moves forward, high school students would return on a rotating A/B schedule. A students would attend Mondays and Tuesdays, B students would attend Thursdays and Fridays, and Wednesdays would work as a remote learning day for all students. Superintendent Wendy Gonzales explained in Monday nights meeting that this is just the beginning step of the process to bring back these students. A list of other concerns needs to be addressed, as well. She said after collecting data from students and families they must determine safe class sizes and transportation, as well as secure learning devices for all students and update Individualized Education Programs. Gonzales and school board members said students must be aware that coming back means wearing face masks. “So as you bring more students back, social distancing might be sacrificed, which means then we have to increase the requirements of wearing face masks," Gonzales said in the meeting. "Again, you have to offset one, you have to increase the other.” Coming back to the classroom does not mean the instruction will be different. Gonzales explained in order to stay on track with students learning from home, teachers will act as facilitators to lessons posted online for students in-person. She said students will use devices to learn on their own. The school board hopes to discuss the data received at the next meeting on Oct. 26.