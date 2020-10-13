Advertisement

Local wrestling community remembers Michael Roadcap

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The wrestling community throughout the Shenandoah Valley is mourning and remembering the life of Michael Roadcap.

Roadcap was recently killed in a car crash in Rockingham County. He was a two-time state medalist at Spotswood High School before transferring to East Rockingham prior to the 2020 school year, where he was considered to be a state title contender.

Roadcap is remembered, by those who knew him, as a great wrestler but an even better person.

Remembering Michael Roadcap

Chris Smith, former Spotswood wrestling head coach

“Well you know Michael, he was a kind-hearted kid. One of the hardest workers I have ever seen. He was very coachable. He was a great kid. You’d ask him to do something, he’d do it. Never had to say anything to him about working harder because he was already the hardest worker.”

Jeremy Whitmore, head coach of Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club

“I guess maybe three words would come to mind when you talk about Michael Roadcap. Heart, hard working, and humble. It’s a really unique blend and really made him a special presence in the room...For a guy that could probably brag and boast, you never hear those words come out of Michael. He was so approachable. So you combine that and it’s a once in a generation type of kid.”

Marty Dearing, Spotswood wrestling assistant coach

“He wore you down. His physical strength, his aggressiveness. He had a motor that just didn’t stop and when we were coaching him that’s one of the things we said, it’s time for ‘Roadcap Wrestling’ and ‘Roadcap Wrestling’ is when you get to the third period or overtime, you’re in the same condition that you were in, in the first.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local wrestling community remembers Michael Roadcap

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Local wrestling community remembers Michael Roadcap

News

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13

Sports

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 18 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Shane Mettlen, the JMU men’s and women’s basketball beat writer for the Daily News-Record.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Updated: 6 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Sports

‘Hoos and Hokies look to rebound from losses

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams are looking to rebound from losses this past Saturday.

Sports

JMU men’s basketball program pauses activities following positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison University men’s basketball program won’t begin practice for the 2020-2021 season later this week, as scheduled.

Sports

DiNucci could play important role for Cowboys following Prescott’s injury

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Ben DiNucci could be one play away from becoming the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Washington Football Team loses, despite Smith’s return to the field

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
After almost two years on the sidelines and a career-threatening injury Alex Smith returned to the field in the Washington Football Team’s week five loss to the Los Angeles Rams.