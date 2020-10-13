Local wrestling community remembers Michael Roadcap

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The wrestling community throughout the Shenandoah Valley is mourning and remembering the life of Michael Roadcap.

Roadcap was recently killed in a car crash in Rockingham County. He was a two-time state medalist at Spotswood High School before transferring to East Rockingham prior to the 2020 school year, where he was considered to be a state title contender.

Roadcap is remembered, by those who knew him, as a great wrestler but an even better person.

Remembering Michael Roadcap

Chris Smith, former Spotswood wrestling head coach

“Well you know Michael, he was a kind-hearted kid. One of the hardest workers I have ever seen. He was very coachable. He was a great kid. You’d ask him to do something, he’d do it. Never had to say anything to him about working harder because he was already the hardest worker.”

Jeremy Whitmore, head coach of Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club

“I guess maybe three words would come to mind when you talk about Michael Roadcap. Heart, hard working, and humble. It’s a really unique blend and really made him a special presence in the room...For a guy that could probably brag and boast, you never hear those words come out of Michael. He was so approachable. So you combine that and it’s a once in a generation type of kid.”

Marty Dearing, Spotswood wrestling assistant coach

“He wore you down. His physical strength, his aggressiveness. He had a motor that just didn’t stop and when we were coaching him that’s one of the things we said, it’s time for ‘Roadcap Wrestling’ and ‘Roadcap Wrestling’ is when you get to the third period or overtime, you’re in the same condition that you were in, in the first.”

