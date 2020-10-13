Man charged with stabbing Shenandoah County women in 2019 case continued

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — An Edinburg man charged with allegedly murdering a former Shenandoah County supervisor more than a year ago had his case continued in Warren County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

Back in Jan. of 2019, 66-year-old David Knott was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Cynthia Dellinger. According to police at the time of the incident, Dellinger was found in her home with multiple stab wounds.

The former reporter and realtor was rushed to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Earlier this year, Knott was indicted by a Shenandoah County grand jury and moved his charge up to first-degree murder.

According to public records, Dellinger owned the property Knott resided at in 2017.

Knott’s case was continued to Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in Warren County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.