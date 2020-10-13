Advertisement

Page Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘No Shave November’

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office will soon be participating in “No Shave November.”

According to a Facebook post for the Page County Sheriff’s Office, beginning today, Sheriff Cubbage authorized deputies to participate in the month as long as they keep their facial hair neat.

Deputies who are participating will pay $1 per day. These funds will go towards the sheriff’s office’s colleague Charles Sours to help in his fight with sarcoma cancer.

Stay with WHSV for updates as November progresses.

Beginning today, Sheriff Cubbage has authorized uniformed deputies to participate in "no shave" November. Deputies are...

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Police Department reports shots fired on Tiffany Drive

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials say that the shots were fired in the area of Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro.

Local

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, YMCA, Office on Youth host “Bike It”

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Bike It is held on Tuesdays at the Waynesboro YMCA.

News

Physicians stress importance of breast cancer screenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, so physicians at Sentara RMH Medical Center emphasize how it is more important than ever to come in for a mammogram, even during a pandemic.

Local

Husband of Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Charlottesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Election Day is just weeks away, and a high-profile surrogate for the Biden-Harris campaign made a stop in Charlottesville Tuesday, October 13.

Latest News

State

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association release poll findings on COVID-19 safety practices, vaccinations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association released the findings of a statewide poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon, which asked 800 registered Virginian voters how they felt about Virginia hospitals, public concerns about pandemic and safety practices, vaccinations and views on insurance companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Delegate plans to reintroduce quarantine pay bill next session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zachary Klosko, Capital News Service
Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D-Woodbridge, plans to re-introduce a bill during the next General Assembly session that would require Virginia employers to provide paid quarantine leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center provides pandemic friendly programming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center plans to hold a picnic this Saturday, October 17, in Gypsy Hill Park (by the bandstand) from 10-12 p.m..

State

Virginia AG says ‘stay tuned’ amid calls for extension on voter registration deadline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Virginia officials and agencies have called on Governor Northam for an extension on the state’s voter registration deadline.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Updated: 4 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Local

Harrisonburg’s Urgie’s holds fundraiser to support the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
On Oct. 14, 15% of the day’s total proceeds will go to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.