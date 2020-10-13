Page Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘No Shave November’

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office will soon be participating in “No Shave November.”

According to a Facebook post for the Page County Sheriff’s Office, beginning today, Sheriff Cubbage authorized deputies to participate in the month as long as they keep their facial hair neat.

Deputies who are participating will pay $1 per day. These funds will go towards the sheriff’s office’s colleague Charles Sours to help in his fight with sarcoma cancer.

