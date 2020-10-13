Page County school board discusses getting high school students back into the classroom

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools is moving forward to try and get more high school students back into the classroom.

High school students in Page County have been working remotely since the beginning of the school year.

The school division decided in Monday night’s school board meeting that PCPS will move forward with collecting data and getting input from students and families about their learning preferences to figure out how many high school students would want to come back two days per week.

If PCPS moves forward, high school students would return on a rotating A/B schedule. A students would attend Mondays and Tuesdays, B students would attend Thursdays and Fridays, and Wednesdays would work as a remote learning day for all students.

Superintendent Wendy Gonzales explained in Monday nights meeting that this is just the beginning step of the process to bring back these students.

A list of other concerns needs to be addressed, as well. She said after collecting data from students and families they must determine safe class sizes and transportation, as well as secure learning devices for all students and update Individualized Education Programs.

Gonzales and school board members said students must be aware that coming back means wearing face masks.

“So as you bring more students back, social distancing might be sacrificed, which means then we have to increase the requirements of wearing face masks," Gonzales said in the meeting. "Again, you have to offset one, you have to increase the other.”

Coming back to the classroom does not mean the instruction will be different.

Gonzales explained in order to stay on track with students learning from home, teachers will act as facilitators to lessons posted online for students in-person. She said students will use devices to learn on their own.

The school board hopes to discuss the data received at the next meeting on Oct. 26.

