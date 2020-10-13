Positive COVID-19 case reported at McGaheysville Elementary School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools issued a release Monday saying that a person, or persons, at McGaheysville Elementary School has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.

The release, which you can read in full here, says the person(s) was/were last on school premises on Sept. 29. The school board has determined that there was no exposure to students or staff at the school.

According to the release, although there was no reportable exposure, families should continue to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough. Those who become ill should contact their health provider to determine if testing is necessary.

The school will continue to follow CDC recommendations on reopening guidance for cleaning and disinfecting public spaces.

