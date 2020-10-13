Advertisement

Shenandoah County Public Schools welcomes students back to school in hybrid-learning model

Kindergarten students taking a snack time break during class.
Kindergarten students taking a snack time break during class.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, almost half the number of students in Shenandoah County returned back to class under the school division’s hybrid-learning model.

Students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade are now back in school four days a week and students in sixth through 12th grade are back in class one day a week depending on their last name.

This was the original plan the school division had in place earlier this summer for this school year but because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, all students started virtually on Aug. 31.

For many, Monday was the first day back in the buildings but for Ben Bailey, the new principal of Ashby-Lee Elementary School, it was the first time he ever had any students.

“It’s been great, we’ve been talking about horseback riding, Marvel Comics, camping, fishing, hiking, you know kids talking about hunting and shooting bows it was great,” Bailey said after monitoring the lunchroom of the school.

On Monday, the school division had close to 2,500 students return back in class.

Dr. Mark Johnston, the school division’s superintendent, said for the most part it felt like a normal school day.

Social distancing measures are put into place in every classroom space in the building and students are reminded to wear their masks when walking around the buildings.

“Our students are great at wearing their mask while they’re in motion and everybody’s having a good time," Johnston said. "Everyone’s adjusting well and I think everybody understands that to stay in school we all need to do our part.”

Bailey said while the division returned back on Monday, many staff members are still working hard on improving student pick-ups for parents and making sure to focus on students who are still learning virtually.

Friday’s in the school division are set aside as an at-home learning day for all.

Johnston said Monday was a huge milestone for SCPS and the next step is to be able to get more students on school buses.

“This has been a difficult time for our staff, students, and parents and we recognize and appreciate their patience and consideration for changes," Johnston said. “I want to thank our staff who has worked like crazy to make sure yesterday could come and the next days can come so we can stay in school.”

Voting rights groups: Lawsuit filed to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Kyle Rogers and Associated Press
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said a federal lawsuit will be filed shortly to extend Virginia’s voter registration by 48 hours.

Local wrestling community remembers Michael Roadcap

Updated: 2 hours ago
Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voter registration system down across Virginia for a few hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Stephanie Penn
“Anyone trying to register online, anyone trying to apply for an absentee application online, or check their voter status online, yes the system is down for that. That also means it’s down for us on this side of this so unfortunately we aren’t able to input data or check someone’s registration status until the system is back up,” Mark Finks, General Registrar, Director of Elections for the City of Harrisonburg, said.

Harrisonburg City Council set to look at Purcell Park Master Plan, gathering limit ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Harrisonburg City Council will meet virtually to discuss a number of items on the agenda. One is a look a the master plan for Purcell Park. Before the pandemic, task forces went to the parks, visited schools and conducted surveys to see what people wanted for the future of the park. Some of the plan’s recommendations include a redesign of the playground area with some new amenities like a child-appropriate zipline and a possible performance area. Also, boardwalks for flood-prone areas in the park. “The master plan also will touch a good bit on what can we do with some of those flood zones to be able to not harm them, but still get some use out of them so our community can enjoy," Director of Communications for the city, Michael Parks, said. The council will also discuss a continuation of the emergency ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people in the city, with some added exemptions. There are two small changes for the council to consider. The first is giving an exemption to events on city property, like public safety and parks and rec events. Secondly, to change limits on businesses and non-profits. “To allow them when they are having events to have up to 250 people as long as they are still abiding by the governor and state’s rules on social distancing, mask-wearing and capacity,” Parks said, regarding businesses and non-profits. If approved, it will be extended 60 days. Council will also officially accept CARES Act funding, so the money can be distributed in the community.

Man charged with stabbing Shenandoah County women in 2019 case continued

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Edinburg man charged with allegedly murdering a former Shenandoah County supervisor more than a year ago had his case continued in Warren County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon. Back in Jan. of 2019, 66-year-old David Knott was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Cynthia Dellinger. According to police at the time of the incident, Dellinger was found in her home with multiple stab wounds. The former reporter and realtor was rushed to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Earlier this year, Knott was indicted by a Shenandoah County grand jury and moved his charge up to first-degree murder. According to public records, Dellinger owned the property Knott resided at in 2017. Knott’s case was continued to Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in Warren County Circuit Court.

Warm until a front at the end of the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. TUESDAY: Plenty of sun for the rest of the afternoon with highs around 70. (Mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Breezy at times with gusty winds across the Allegheny mountains. Clear and pleasant for the early evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset. A chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots in the Valley stay right around 40. No frost is expected. WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves overhead. Warm for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful warm fall day. A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday night but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Some high clouds build in overnight ahead of the next front. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: high temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, around 60 likely. Breezy with showers behind a front. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations) Scattered showers for the morning and at least the early afternoon. Timing will depend on how fast the front moves in. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning.

Physicians stress importance of breast cancer screenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, so physicians at Sentara RMH Medical Center emphasize how it is more important than ever to come in for a mammogram, even during a pandemic. Community outreach looks different this year with coronavirus restrictions, but there is still the virtual breast cancer 5K. Sentara physicians are also encouraging community members to come in for their screenings. Medical Director of the Breast Program, Shannon Tierney, says early detection is the best possible approach to ensure that patients have multiple options. “Although it is obviously very, very serious, stage four disease these days has a much better prognosis than it has in the past. Our medical therapies are so good these days, that we’re often able to keep patients alive and comfortable for years," Tierney said. She also says RMH screened 500 more women in June and August than in the previous year, and they have added measures to keep patients safe. After patients register, they are asked to wait in their car before being called in for their appointment. Staff members wear masks as well as eye protection, and there is a Plexiglas shield at reception. “We completely understand that people are fearful of going in for any sort of unnecessary appointment with medical providers, however, I really want to emphasize that this is medically important. The screening with mammograms is one of the few screening tests that has been shown to decrease mortality for breast cancer," Tierney said. Getting those screenings can help detect disease early on and prevent the need for treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation or mastectomies. Women over the age of 40 are encouraged to register.

Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center provides pandemic friendly programming

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center provides a safe space for the LGBTQ community in the valley to find information on mental and physical health. Emily Sproul is the executive director of the organization. Sproul said the center has works with communities in the Valley to educate them on how to be more affirming on the LGBTQ community. Throughout the pandemic, the center has tried various ways to stay connected, including weekly online check-ins, youth groups and picnics in parks. “Specifically it is not mental health support, but it does support the mental health of our clients to be able to connect with each other, to have a safe space just to talk and catch up, be social and feel as normal as we can during this time,” Sproul explained. Sproul said family conflict is aggravated by the stress and isolation of the pandemic. “We’ve had a lot of people who are calling looking for mental health resources that we have been able to refer to some of our partners like ARROW and Allied Transformations. We refer folks to them and they can do telehealth. We’re also just a place people call to talk things through sometimes,” Sproul said. Sproul said one thing the organization learned, is to be proactive. “Depression is incredibly difficult and prevalent during this time and it makes it difficult for people to reach out when they need help. We have to be proactive. We call and text our regular clients to make sure that they are doing okay and to see if they need anything,” Sproul explained. The Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center plans to hold a picnic this Saturday, October 17, in Gypsy Hill Park (by the bandstand) from 10-12 p.m. For more information on the Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center, click here.

