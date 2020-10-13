Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 18 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Shane Mettlen, the JMU men’s and women’s basketball beat writer for the Daily News-Record. They discuss the upcoming 2020-2021 season for both programs. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Mettlen discusses the top five college basketball players he has seen in person.

NOTE: This conversation was recorded before JMU announced the men’s basketball program has paused activities until October 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

