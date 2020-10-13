Advertisement

Two sentenced for roles in heroin trafficking conspiracy in Shenandoah Co.

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two individuals who were allegedly connected to a heroin trafficking conspiracy that brought heroin from Maryland into Shenandoah County and caused one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Harold Lichliter, 52, of Mauretown, Va., was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, and Jonathan Dale Neice, 42, of Woodstock, Va., was sentenced to 132 months incarceration in a separate hearing.

The two previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute, which resulted in the death of victim J.H. and the serious bodily injury of victim J.W.

Co-defendants Craig Kidwell, Norma Kidwell and Stacy Allen Marston are awaiting sentencing.

The release says that according to court documents, a Maryland-based drug trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers around June 2017. Craig and Norma Kidwell transported these drugs back to Shenandoah County, where the drugs were redistributed by Lichliter, Marston and Neice.

“As a direct result of the defendants' drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.,” the release says.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 18 - Talking JMU hoops with Shane Mettlen

Local

Harrisonburg’s Urgie’s holds fundraiser to support the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
On Oct. 14, 2020, 15% of the day’s total proceeds will go to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

Local

VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 81 that killed a South Carolina man last week.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case reported at McGaheysville Elementary School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Rockingham County Public Schools issued a release Monday saying that a person, or persons, at McGaheysville Elementary School has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 data will not be updated Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and NBC29 Newsroom
Due to a fiber cut, which appears to be affecting multiple commonwealth agencies, the Virginia Department of Health’s website has not been updated.

Politics

Fiber cut causes voter registration portal to experience outage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage.

State

Gov. Northam to speak about voting during COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on October 13.

News

Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of food donations for 19 bear cubs

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church nearing completion of new church

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Public Works to host volunteer tree planting event

Updated: 7 hours ago