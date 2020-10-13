Two sentenced for roles in heroin trafficking conspiracy in Shenandoah Co.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two individuals who were allegedly connected to a heroin trafficking conspiracy that brought heroin from Maryland into Shenandoah County and caused one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Harold Lichliter, 52, of Mauretown, Va., was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, and Jonathan Dale Neice, 42, of Woodstock, Va., was sentenced to 132 months incarceration in a separate hearing.

The two previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute, which resulted in the death of victim J.H. and the serious bodily injury of victim J.W.

Co-defendants Craig Kidwell, Norma Kidwell and Stacy Allen Marston are awaiting sentencing.

The release says that according to court documents, a Maryland-based drug trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers around June 2017. Craig and Norma Kidwell transported these drugs back to Shenandoah County, where the drugs were redistributed by Lichliter, Marston and Neice.

“As a direct result of the defendants' drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.,” the release says.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.