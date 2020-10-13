Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.
WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 13 (WHSV-area teams)
4. Petersburg (4-1 Overall)
10. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)
t16. Pendleton County (2-2 Overall)
t24. Moorefield (2-2 Overall)
To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.
