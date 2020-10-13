Advertisement

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 13

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 13 (WHSV-area teams)

4. Petersburg (4-1 Overall)

10. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)

t16. Pendleton County (2-2 Overall)

t24. Moorefield (2-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

